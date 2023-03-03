ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This is your weekly roundup of concerts happening around the Capital Region from March 3 to March 9. From tribute bands to regional and local favorites, here are the upcoming concerts for the weekend and the following week.

• March 3: Dervish, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• March 3: Skerryvore, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

• March 3: Bob Holz and a Vision Forward, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• March 3: The Refrigerators, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m. Free.

• March 3: Deraeled at 5 p.m., Grand Central Station at 8:30 p.m., Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady.

• March 4: Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience hosting Grateful Dead tribute band, Armory Studios in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Fever website.

• March 4: Sunny War, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• March 4: WailOn, Lark Hall in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

• March 4: Classical Chamber Music – The Musicians of Ma’alwyck, Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 1 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Strand Theatre website.

• March 4: Chasing Neon, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m. Free.

• March 4: Wreckless Duo, Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady, 5 p.m.

• March 4: Dark Sarcasm, Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Universe website.

• March 5: Real Friends & Knuckle Puck, Empire Live in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

• March 5: Mark Erelli Band, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• March 5: Star Song by Albany Pro Musica, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.

• March 5: Concert for Alan, Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 2 p.m. Suggested donation is $20.

• March 6: Toto, Paramount Theatre in Rutland, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on the Paramount Theatre website.

• March 6: Phil Henry, Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 7 p.m. Free.

• March 8: Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew, Empire Live, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

• March 8: Carla Page, Rivers Casino, 2 p.m. Free.

• March 9: R.E.S.P.E.C.T., an Aretha Franklin tribute, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• March 9: Darlingside, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

• March 9: Life of Agony, Empire Live in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

• March 9: Daniel Donato, Lark Hall in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

• March 9: Cricket Blue, The Park Theatre in Glens Falls, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Park Theatre website.