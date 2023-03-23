ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This is your weekly roundup of concerts happening around the Capital Region from March 24 to March 30. From tribute bands to regional and local favorites, here are the upcoming concerts for the weekend and the following week.
- March 24: Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- March 24: Haley Reinhart, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- March 24: Under the Paige, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m.
- March 24: Gianna Robustiano at 5 p.m., Skeeter Creek at 8:30 p.m., at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady
- March 24: Beppe Gambetta, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 24: Seth Warden and Doug Moody of Warden and Co., The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 7:30 p.m.
- March 24: The Wheel: Deadheads Choice, Lark Hall in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 25: Hootenanny At The Hall, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- March 25: Sophie B. Hawkins, Colony in Woodstock, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 25: Hijacked, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m.
- March 25: Reprise, Empire Live in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.
- March 25: Jay Collins and Northern Resistance, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 25: Al and Kathy Bain, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 2 p.m.
- March 25: Two Lane Highway, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 7:30 p.m.
- March 25: LaMP, Lark Hall in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 26: The Murder Capital, Empire Live in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- March 26: Mali Obomsawin, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 26: Satsang with special guest Graham Good, Lark Hall in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 28: Third Eye Blind, Palace Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- March 28: Austin Meade, Empire Live in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- March 28: The Empty Pockets, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 30: Carmen Lookshire, 6 p.m. at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady.
- March 30: Rees Shad and the Conversations, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.