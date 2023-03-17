ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This is your weekly roundup of concerts happening around the Capital Region from March 17 to March 23. From tribute bands to regional and local favorites, here are the upcoming concerts for the weekend and the following week.
- March 17: Grand Central Station, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, 8 p.m. Free.
- March 17: Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit & Friends, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 17: John McEuen & The Circle Band, The Linda in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 17: Fritz’s Polka Band, Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady, 6 p.m.
- March 17: The Frank White Experience: A Live Tribute to the Notorious B.I.G., Lark Hall in Albany, 8 p.m. You can reserve a spot on the Eventbrite website.
- March 17: Molly Hatchet, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 17: Dead On Live, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- March 17: Bury Your Dead, Empire Live in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.
- March 18: Tommy V Live, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, 8 p.m. Free.
- March 18: Voices of the Americas by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the SPAC website.
- March 18: Dublin Irish Dance, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- March 18: Lizzie No, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 18: Maggie’s Clan at 2 p.m., Funk Evolution at 8:30 p.m. at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady.
- March 18: Doctor Baker with A Band Called ERIE, Lark Hall in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 18: The McKrells, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Brown Paper Tickets website.
- March 18: Marcus Rezak, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- March 19: Empire Wild, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 19: Vance Gilbert, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 19: Mark and Jill Sing The Blues, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 3 p.m.
- March 21: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- March 22: Jesse Malin, Empire Live in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- March 23: Bruce Hornsby, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- March 23: Bruce Molsky and Maeve Gilchrist, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 23: Virgil Cain, Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady, 7 p.m.
- March 23: Elise Trouw, Empire Live in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.