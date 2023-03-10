ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This is your weekly roundup of concerts happening around the Capital Region from March 10 to March 16. From tribute bands to regional and local favorites, here are the upcoming concerts for the weekend and the following week.
- March 10: Enter the Haggis, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- March 10: Dan Sherwin, Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady, 5 p.m.
- March 10: Guy Davis, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 10: In the Dust, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m. Free.
- March 10 and 11: Dark Star Orchestra, Palace Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- March 11: Irish Hooley with the Screaming Orphans, Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the UPH website.
- March 11: Horse Torso, Cleric, and Ampevene, No Fun in Troy, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 11: Mark O’Connor, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- March 11: Bad Bunny Birthday Bash (music performed by DJ Jona), Empire Live in Albany, 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- March 11: Get Up Jack at 4 p.m., Monkberry at 8:30 p.m., both at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady.
- March 11: Kevin McKrell, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 11: Storm Front – a Tribute to Billy Joel, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Strand Theatre website.
- March 11: A Night of Joni Mitchell, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- March 11: Beadle Brothers, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m. Free.
- March 12: Opera Saratoga Presents America Sings!, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 1 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 12: The Druids, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Strand Theatre website.
- March 14: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, MVP Arena in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- March 14: The Evolution Of The Arm, Ben Seretan, and Adam Tinkle, No Fun in Troy, 7 p.m. You can get tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 14: Chuck Lamb Trio featuring Ali Ryerson, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 15: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.
- March 16: Bryce Vine, Empire Live in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.
- March 16: OHZHE, Gian, Shaun Jeanette, and DJ TSwag, No Fun in Troy, 7 p.m. You can get tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- March 16: Kevin McKrell, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- March 16: Téada, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.