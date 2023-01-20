ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This is your weekly roundup of concerts happening around the Capital Region from February 20 to February 26. From tribute bands to regional and local favorites, here are the upcoming concerts for the weekend and following week.

• January 20: Zach Nugent and Dead Set, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.

• January 20: Skeeter Creek, Frog Alley Brewing Company, 8:30 p.m. $5 cover at the door.

• January 20: New York Players, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m. Free.

• January 20: Millington, Empire Live, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Empire Live website.

• January 20: Circles Around the Sun with special guest Rich Ruth, Lark Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

• January 21: The Last Waltz Celebration, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.

• January 21: Albany Pro Musica High School Choral Festival, University at Albany Performing Arts Center, 5 p.m. Tickets available on the Troy Music Hall website.

• January 21: Wildside: Motley Crue Tribute with Legacy of the Beast: Iron Maiden Tribute, Frog Alley Brewing Company, 8:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Frog Alley website.

• January 21: The North Country Jazz Project – The Big Band Show, The Strand Theatre, 2 p.m.

• January 21: Albert Lee and The Strand House Band, The Strand Theatre, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Strand Theatre website.

• January 21: Bills Toupee Band, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m. Free.

• January 22: Andy the Music Man: Concert for Families, Lark Hall, 11 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

• January 26: Reese Fulmer & The Carriage House Band, The Park Theater, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Park Theater website.

• January 26: Cliff Brucker Full Circle Sextet featuring Leo Russo, The Linda, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Linda website.

