ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This is your weekly roundup of concerts happening around the Capital Region from January 27 to February 2. From tribute bands to regional and local favorites, here are the upcoming concerts for the weekend and following week.

• January 27: An Evening with Branford Marsalis, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.

• January 27: Almost Queen, The Egg in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

• January 27: Deraeled, Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady, 5 p.m.

• January 27: Funk Evolution, Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady, 8:30 p.m.

• January 27: Lotus, Empire Live in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Empire Live website.

• January 27: Ten Most Wanted, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m.

• January 27: Juice, Lark Hall in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

• January 27: SIN – Nine Inch Nails Tribute, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Strand Theatre website.

• January 27: Larry Carlton Quartet, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• January 28: Philadelphia Freedom Elton John Tribute, Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Frog Alley Brewing website.

• January 28: Scars N’ Stripes, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m.

• January 28: The Ernie LaRouche Band, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Strand Theatre website.

• January 28: Nordlys Global Voices: Los Sugar Kings, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• January 29: Schenectady Symphony Orchestra Concert 2 – The Great Classicists (1700-1840), Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• January 29: Johnny and June – Tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter-Cash, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Strand Theatre website.

• January 29: Alash, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• January 31: Jon Spencer & the HITmakers, Lark Hall in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

• February 2: Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive with Adam Ben-David on Piano, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

• February 2: Hayley Jane, Lark Hall in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

• February 2: Culomba, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.