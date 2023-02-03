ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This is your weekly roundup of concerts happening around the Capital Region from February 3 to February 9. From tribute bands to regional and local favorites, here are the upcoming concerts for the weekend and following week.

• February 3: The Artimus Pyle Band, Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can get tickets on the Universe website.

• February 3: The Disco Biscuits, Palace Theatre in Albany, 7:30 pm. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

• February 3: Kris Delmhorst, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• February 3: Skeeter Creek, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, 8 p.m. Free.

• February 3: The Corvettes Doo-Wop Revue, The Park Theatre in Glens Falls, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Park Theatre website.

• February 3: The Brokenhearted, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Strand Theatre website.

• February 4: John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

• February 4: 2023 ICHSA Northeast Quarterfinal, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.

• February 4: Nite Train: A Tribute to Thomasina Winslow, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• February 4: Aquanett, Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady, 8:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Frog Alley website.

• February 4: Martin and Kelly, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, 8 p.m. Free.

• February 4: The Bell Bottom Blues, The Park Theatre in Glens Falls, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Park Theatre website.

• February 5: Fred Hersch and esperanza spalding, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.

• February 5: Bella’s Bartok, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• February 5: Mac Saturn, Empire Live in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Empire Live website.

• February 5: Professor Louie and The Crowmatix, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Strand Theatre website.

• February 6: Lobby Concert – John and Amy, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 7 p.m. Free.