ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This is your weekly roundup of concerts happening around the Capital Region from February 17 to February 23. From tribute bands to regional and local favorites, here are the upcoming concerts for the weekend and the following week.

• February 17: Vinny Michaels Band, Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady, 8:30 p.m. $5 cover.

• February 17: Tannahill Weavers, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• February 17: Juice Box, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m. Free.

• February 17: The Dirty Harri’s – George Harrison Tribute, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 7:30 p.m.

• February 17: Ariel Posen, The Park Theatre in Glena Falls, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Park Theatre website.

• February 17: King Buffalo, Empire Live in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Empire Live website.

• February 17: The British Legends of Rocks Show: 1960s-1970s, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.

• February 18: Gianna Robustiano at 5 p.m., 2096 at 8:30 p.m., Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady. $5 cover.

• February 18: Mary Fahl, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• February 18: Up The River, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m. Free.

• February 18: Dark Sarcasm – a tribute to Pink Floyd, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Strand Theatre website.

• February 18: Soggy Po’ Boys, The Park Theatre in Glens Falls, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Park Theatre website.

• February 18: Weird Phishes (Radiohead + Phish), Lark Hall in Albany, 9 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

• February 18: Boogie T: Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, Empire Live in Albany. You can buy tickets on the Empire Live website.

• February 18: River Of Dreams With American Elton, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.

• February 18: Czech National Symphony Orchestra, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.

• February 19: Opera Saratoga Presents America Sings, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 1 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• February 19: Nora Brown, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• February 19: The Moody Blues’ John Lodge, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.

• February 21: Talisk, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• February 22: Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz: Together In Concert, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.

• February 23: Grace Pettis, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• February 23: The Dip with special guest Stephen Day, Lark Hall in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.