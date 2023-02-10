ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This is your weekly roundup of concerts happening around the Capital Region from February 10 to February 16. From tribute bands to regional and local favorites, here are the upcoming concerts for the weekend and the following week.

• February 10: Lil Durk, MVP Arena in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

• February 10: DeRaeled Duo at 5 p.m. and Chasing Neon at 8:30 p.m., both at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady. $5 cover charge at the door.

• February 10: Honeysuckle, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

• February 10: Doug Villano Band, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m. Free.

• February 10: Elvis – A Tribute to The King, The Strand Theatre in Glens Falls, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Strand Theatre website.

• February 10: Red, Empire Live in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

• February 10: Donna Tirico Band, The Saratoga Winery, 6 p.m. Free.

• February 10: Road Soda Petty – Tom Petty Tribute, Nanola in Malta, 8 p.m. Free.

• February 11: Get The Led Out, Palace Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Palace Theatre website.

• February 11: Darryl Daily at 5 p.m. and Tommy V Live at 8:30 p.m., both at Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady. $5 cover at the door.

• February 11: Steve Forbert, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

• February 11: Nine Deeeze Nite, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m. Free.

• February 11: Monsters of Rock – Love Bites, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Strand Theater website.

• February 11: Empire is For Lovers: Anti-Valentines Day Emo Party, Empire Live in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

• February 13: Lobby Concert – Scott Fultz, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 7 p.m. Free.

• February 14: Chuck Lamb Trio featuring Eric Person, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

• February 14: Music @ Noon: Bleecker Consort, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, noon. Free.

• February 15: Within Destruction, Empire Live in Albany, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

• February 16: Joe Louis Walker, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.

• February 16: Frank Murray, The Saratoga Winery, 6 p.m. Free.