ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This is your weekly roundup of concerts happening around the Capital Region from February 24 to March 2. From tribute bands to regional and local favorites, here are the upcoming concerts for the weekend and the following week.

• February 24: moe., Palace Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

• February 24: The Suke Cerulo Band, Empire Live in Albany, 11:55 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

• February 24: Buttonwillow, Kat & Brad and High Tea, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• February 24: West-Eastern Divan Ensemble, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.

• February 24: Sweet Baby James – The #1 James Taylor Tribute, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.

• February 24: Alan Payette Band Trio, Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady, 8:30 p.m. $5 cover at the door.

• February 24: Jukebox Rebellion, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m. Free.

• February 25: moe., Palace Theatre in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

• February 25: Midnight Sun: Performing the songs of Led Zeppelin, Empire Live in Albany, 11:55 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

• February 25: Hilltown Ramblers, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• February 25: Acrobat – The International U2 Tribute Show, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.

• February 25: Skeeter Creek, Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady, 8:30 p.m. $5 cover at the door.

• February 25: Cryin Out Loud, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m. Free.

• February 26: Albany Grad School presents: Women Rock, Empire Live in Albany, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.

• February 26: The Swingin’ Palms, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.

• February 26: Stephen Pearcy – The Voice of RATT, Cohoes Music Hall, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.

• February 27: Sheen, The Stand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 7 p.m. Free.

• March 2: Lonesome Ace Stringband, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Caffe Lena website.