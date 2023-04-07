ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This is your weekly roundup of concerts happening around the Capital Region from April 7 to 13. From tribute bands to regional and local favorites, here are the upcoming concerts for the weekend and the following week.
- April 7: KISStory & Monsters of Rock, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- April 7: Lords of 52nd Street, Rivers Casino, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Rivers website.
- April 7: Skeeter Creek, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m. Free.
- April 7: Kaia Kater, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- April 7: Colony, Seed of Pain, Burning Lord, Godskin Peeler, and Halo Bite, No Fun in Troy, 8 p.m. You can get tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- April 7: The Proudest Monkeys: a tribute to The Dave Matthews Band, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Brown Paper Tickets website.
- April 7: Deraeled Duo at 5 p.m. followed by Grand Central Station at 8 p.m., Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady. $5 cover at the door.
- April 8: The Explicit Content Roadshow featuring Downswing, Enox, Weeping Wound, and A Sense of Purpose, Empire Live in Albany, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.
- April 8: Melvin Seals & JGB, Cohoes Music Hall, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website.
- April 8: Tompkins Drives, Rivers Casino, 8 p.m. Free.
- April 8: Chris Pureka, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- April 8: The Bobby Lees, Ma’am, and Dogboy, No Fun in Troy, 8 p.m. You can get tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- April 8: Ten Most Wanted, The Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Brown Paper Tickets website.
- April 8: Harvest & Rust: A Neil Young Experience, The Park Theater in Glens Falls, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Park Theater website.
- April 8: Donna Tritico Band at 1 p.m., followed by Nirvani: A Tribute to Nirvana with Cougar Candy at 8 p.m., Frog Alley Brewing in Schenectady. Tickets available online or at the door.
- April 10: Satan, Night Demon, Haunt, and Ice Queen, No Fun in Troy, 8 p.m. You can get tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- April 10: Wilder Woods, Empire Live in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.
- April 11: Chuck Lamb Trio featuring Chico Freeman, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- April 12: The Oldies Show, Rivers Casino, 2 p.m. Free.
- April 13: Chase Rice, Empire Live in Albany, 6:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.
- April 13: Hanneke Cassel Band with opener Carling and Will, Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.
- April 13: Bronze Nazareth, Sean Strange, Juice Mega, Sime Gezus, and Neighborhood Creeps, No Fun in Troy, 8 p.m. You can get tickets on the Eventbrite website.