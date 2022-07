ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heavy metal band Cannibal Corpse is set to perform at Empire Live in Albany on Friday, November 4 at 7 p.m. The band is embarking on their North American tour.

Cannibal Corpse formed in Buffalo in 1988. The band is best known for the songs “Hammar Smashed Face, ” and “Scourge of Iron.”

The bands Dark Funeral, Immolation, and Black Anvil are special guests on the tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 22. You can buy tickets on the Ticketweb website.