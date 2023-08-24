SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Caffè Lena announced they will be presenting their Fiddle and Foliage Festival. The event will be held at High Rock Park and is scheduled for September 24.

The festival will feature live music from Adirondack Song Dogs, Oona Grady, James Gascoyne, Matt Griffin and more, as well as an open mic and games. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Caffè Lena School of Music.

Food and drinks will be offered by PJ’s BAR-B-QSA. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

High Rock Park is located at 112 High Rock Avenue in Saratoga Springs. Tickets for Fiddle and Foliage Festival are $10 for adults and $8 for kids under 14.