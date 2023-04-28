SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Caffé Lena is hosting the “Sing in the Streets” neighborhood music festival to celebrate its 63rd year. The free music festival takes place on May 21 from noon to 3 p.m. around downtown Saratoga Springs.
Locations and performers
- Impressions of Saratoga, 368 Broadway
- Steve Candlen
- Travis Gray
- Library Terrace, 49 Henry Street (Putnam Street side)
- Rick Bolton
- Rees Shad & the Conversations
- Frog Garden, 49 Henry Street (Henry Street side)
- Bill & Finnegan Ackerbauer
- Novus Cantus
- Caffé Lena Courtyard, 47 Phila Street
- Jimi W.
- Keanen Stark & Orion Kribs
- Caffé Lena Upstairs, 47 Phila Street
- Angelina Valente
- Reese Fulmer & The Carriage House Band
- Ben & Jerry’s, 34 Phila Street
- Margo Macero Duo
- Blue Ranger
You can view the performance venue map on the Caffé Lena website. In 2022, Caffé Lena celebrated its 60th, 61st and 62nd years since the former two were during the COVID-19 pandemic.