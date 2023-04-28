SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Caffé Lena is hosting the “Sing in the Streets” neighborhood music festival to celebrate its 63rd year. The free music festival takes place on May 21 from noon to 3 p.m. around downtown Saratoga Springs.

Locations and performers

Impressions of Saratoga, 368 Broadway Steve Candlen Travis Gray

Library Terrace, 49 Henry Street (Putnam Street side) Rick Bolton Rees Shad & the Conversations

Frog Garden, 49 Henry Street (Henry Street side) Bill & Finnegan Ackerbauer Novus Cantus

Caffé Lena Courtyard, 47 Phila Street Jimi W. Keanen Stark & Orion Kribs

Caffé Lena Upstairs, 47 Phila Street Angelina Valente Reese Fulmer & The Carriage House Band

Ben & Jerry’s, 34 Phila Street Margo Macero Duo Blue Ranger



You can view the performance venue map on the Caffé Lena website. In 2022, Caffé Lena celebrated its 60th, 61st and 62nd years since the former two were during the COVID-19 pandemic.