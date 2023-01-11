ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Live announced the lineup for the St. Patrick’s Day Beatdown on Friday, March 17. Boston-based metalcore band Bury Your Dead is celebrating 20 years by headlining the show.

Other acts include Great American Ghost, Brick by Brick, Edict, 1000 Yrd Stare, and Marrow. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Empire Live announced that tickets for the show at Empire Underground—a more intimate basement space with about a third of the capacity at 93 Pearl Street—will go on sale on Friday via TicketWeb.com. They’re $20 in advance, but $25 at the door.