BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 22nd Brunswick Summer Concert Series is set to kick off on Tuesday with a performance by Funk/R&B group The Refrigerators. The concerts take place at the Brunswick Family Community Center at 18 Keyes Lane at 6:30 p.m.

Vendors will be set up at 6 p.m. so attendees can get something to eat and drink before the concert starts. The series runs every Tuesday from June 28 to August 30.

Lineup

  • June 28: Funk/R&B group The Refrigerators
  • July 5: Rock band The Lustre Kings
  • July 12: Harmony Rocks
  • July 19: Big Fez and The Surfmatics
  • July 26: Rock band Downtown Horns
  • August 2: The Oldies Show
  • August 9: Irish Folk band Get Up Jack
  • August 16: Country band The Tichy Boys
  • August 24: Country band Kyle Bourgault Band
  • August 30: Country band Whiskey Highway