BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 22nd Brunswick Summer Concert Series is set to kick off on Tuesday with a performance by Funk/R&B group The Refrigerators. The concerts take place at the Brunswick Family Community Center at 18 Keyes Lane at 6:30 p.m.
Vendors will be set up at 6 p.m. so attendees can get something to eat and drink before the concert starts. The series runs every Tuesday from June 28 to August 30.
Lineup
- June 28: Funk/R&B group The Refrigerators
- July 5: Rock band The Lustre Kings
- July 12: Harmony Rocks
- July 19: Big Fez and The Surfmatics
- July 26: Rock band Downtown Horns
- August 2: The Oldies Show
- August 9: Irish Folk band Get Up Jack
- August 16: Country band The Tichy Boys
- August 24: Country band Kyle Bourgault Band
- August 30: Country band Whiskey Highway