ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Live Nation has announced that due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s Concert at the MVP Arena that was supposed to take place on Tuesday has been postponed. Plans are in the works to reschedule the date.

Ticketholders should hold onto their tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.

This comes on the heels of his announcing the cancellation of the show scheduled at Mohegan Sun Arena last week.