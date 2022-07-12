ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are making their way to Albany. They are scheduled to perform on March 14, 2023 at the MVP Arena.

Springsteen and The E Street Band are kicking off their 2023 tour in February. This marks their first tour dates since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016. Their most recent studio album, “Letter To You,” released in 2020 and marked their first time recording live together in decades.

This concert will be using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform to give fans the chance to buy tickets. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan now through Sunday, July 17.

Live Nation said those who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan Onsale. However, registering does not guarantee you will receive a code, or be able to purchase tickets.

The Verified Fan Onsale is set to begin Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. You can register for a chance to buy tickets on the Ticketmaster Verified Fan website.