TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bruce Hornsby is set to perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on March 23. Hornsby is best known for his 1986 hit “The Way It Is” off his Grammy-winning debut album with The Range.

Tupac Shakur’s song “Changes” builds on the song “The Way It Is.” In 1991, Hornsby collaborated with Bonnie Raitt to play on her hit song “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

Hornsby was also a part-time member of the Grateful Dead from September 1990 to March 1992. He is a 13-time Grammy nominee and his 23 albums have sold over 11 million copies worldwide.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on January 13 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets by calling (518) 273-0038, in person, or on the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall website.