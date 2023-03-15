RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Country star Brantley Gilbert is coming to the Dutchess County Fair for its 177th season. He is set to perform on August 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Gilbert is an Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association award winner. He best known for the songs “Bottoms Up” and “The Weekend.”

The Dutchess County Fair is set to return to Rhinebeck from August 22 to August 27. The fair will have over 50 rides, hundreds of vendors, animals and music.

Combo fair admission and concert tickets go on sale on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Dutchess County Fairgrounds website.