ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bowling For Soup and Less Than Jake are set to perform at Empire Live in Albany on June 24. They will be joined by special guests The Aquabats! and Mom Rock for the “Back for the Attack” tour.

Bowling For Soup is a rock band formed in 1994. They’re best known for their 2004 hit song “1985.” Less Than Jake is a ska punk band formed in 1992, best known for their song “All My Best Friends Are Metalheads.”

The concert is scheduled to run from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on April 1 on the Ticketweb website and at the Empire Live box office at 93 N Pearl Street in Albany.