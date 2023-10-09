WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bowdoin Park will be hosting Boots By the Bandshell, a day of country music and family fun. The event is scheduled for October 14 from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Boots By the Bandshell will feature line dancing, a performance by the Thunder Ridge Band and a fireworks show in the evening. The event will also offer food trucks, a family game area, and a bonfire with a s’mores station.

“Fall in the Hudson Valley means great views and cool nights, and what better way to enjoy both than with live music, dancing, family fun and delicious local food right next to the river at our own Bowdoin Park.” said County Executive William F.X. O’Neil. “Boots by the Bandshell is a fun, free way for families to spend time together and we encourage everyone to join us and spend the day dancing at the park.

Bowdoin Park is located at 85 Sheafe Road in Wappingers Falls. The event is free to attend and open to the public.