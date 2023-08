SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bob Dylan is bringing his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” World Tour to Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. The concert is set for October 30 at 8 p.m.

Dylan is regarded as one of the greatest songwriters in his more than 50-year career. He is best known for the songs “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” ‘Like a Rolling Stone,” and “Times They Are A-Changin.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.