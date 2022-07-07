OAK HILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival is making its return to Greene County on Thursday, July 14. The festival was canceled in 2021 and held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival runs July 14 through July 17 on the Walsh Farm in Oak Hill. This year’s lineup includes 50 bands from Bluegrass, Jambands, and Celtic to World Beat, Rockabilly, Hip Hop, and Zydeco.

Lineup

Dry Branch Fire Squad

Jerry Douglas

The Del McCoury Band

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Sam Bush Band

Bèla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart

Yonder Mountain String Band

Steep Canyon Rangers

The SteelDrivers

The Travelin’ McCourys

Sierra Hull

Peter Rowan & Los TexManiacs

Della Mae

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Balsam Range

Alison Brown

We Banjo 3

Gibson Brothers

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas

Donna The Buffalo

Scythian

Mr. Sun

Robin & Linda Williams

Dustbowl Revival

The HillBenders

Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre Kings

Beg, Steal, or Borrow

Gangstagrass

Stillhouse Junkies

Mark Schatz & Bryan McDowell

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Compton & Newberry

Fireside Collective

Grain Theif

Country Current (U.S. Navy band)

Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys

Charm City Junction

The Wildmans

Circus No. 9

Barbaro

Giri & Uma Peters

Martha Trachtenberg Songwriting Workshops

Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band

Serene Green

Quickstep featuring John Kirk & Trish Miller

The Bad Oats

Darlingtyn

Key Wilde and Friends

Astrograss

Steve Charney

Children of the Judge

The performances take place on five different stages and many artists are performing on more than one day. The complete schedule with who is performing, at what time, and on what stage, can be found on the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival website.

Festival officials said fans from about 30 states and a dozen countries travel to the festival for camping, dancing, jamming, workshops, children’s shows, yoga, the 23rd annual Bluegrass Academy for Kids, vendors, food, beer, wine, and more.

The music kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The camping gates open Wednesday, July 13. You can buy tickets on the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival website.