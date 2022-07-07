OAK HILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival is making its return to Greene County on Thursday, July 14. The festival was canceled in 2021 and held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival runs July 14 through July 17 on the Walsh Farm in Oak Hill. This year’s lineup includes 50 bands from Bluegrass, Jambands, and Celtic to World Beat, Rockabilly, Hip Hop, and Zydeco.
Lineup
- Dry Branch Fire Squad
- Jerry Douglas
- The Del McCoury Band
- Steve Earle & The Dukes
- Sam Bush Band
- Bèla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart
- Yonder Mountain String Band
- Steep Canyon Rangers
- The SteelDrivers
- The Travelin’ McCourys
- Sierra Hull
- Peter Rowan & Los TexManiacs
- Della Mae
- Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
- Balsam Range
- Alison Brown
- We Banjo 3
- Gibson Brothers
- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
- Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas
- Donna The Buffalo
- Scythian
- Mr. Sun
- Robin & Linda Williams
- Dustbowl Revival
- The HillBenders
- Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre Kings
- Beg, Steal, or Borrow
- Gangstagrass
- Stillhouse Junkies
- Mark Schatz & Bryan McDowell
- Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
- Compton & Newberry
- Fireside Collective
- Grain Theif
- Country Current (U.S. Navy band)
- Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys
- Charm City Junction
- The Wildmans
- Circus No. 9
- Barbaro
- Giri & Uma Peters
- Martha Trachtenberg Songwriting Workshops
- Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band
- Serene Green
- Quickstep featuring John Kirk & Trish Miller
- The Bad Oats
- Darlingtyn
- Key Wilde and Friends
- Astrograss
- Steve Charney
- Children of the Judge
The performances take place on five different stages and many artists are performing on more than one day. The complete schedule with who is performing, at what time, and on what stage, can be found on the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival website.
Festival officials said fans from about 30 states and a dozen countries travel to the festival for camping, dancing, jamming, workshops, children’s shows, yoga, the 23rd annual Bluegrass Academy for Kids, vendors, food, beer, wine, and more.
The music kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The camping gates open Wednesday, July 13. You can buy tickets on the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival website.