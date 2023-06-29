LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Anyone who frequents the village or town of Lake George will tell you that summer music season is underway. Between special festivals and weekly free concerts, there’s plenty of music coming to the lake – and one new event is coming with a banjo twang.

The Adirondack Bluegrass Festival runs between Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2, at the Barn at French Mountain, located at 5 Mill Road in the town of Lake George. The festival is billed as a mix of old-time classic and modern bluegrass stylings. The lineup includes:

Adirondack Song Dogs

Cedar Ridge

High Peaks Bluegrass Band

Soggy Derby Boys

Washington County Line

The Meat Chickenz

Hilltown Ramblers

Tickets are priced at $35 per day, or $65 for the full weekend. Vendors, food trucks, cornhole and a bounce house will also be featured.