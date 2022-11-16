ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour” is set to perform at the Palace Theatre in Albany on June 2. The live children’s show features new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile.

“Blippi” has become a sensation with more than one billion monthly views on YouTube and more than 50 million fans around the world. “Blippi” is available in more than 20 languages and is distributed by more than 30 broadcast and streaming partners including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Roku.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 18 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.