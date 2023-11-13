ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Live in Albany announced they will be hosting a performance by hardcore band Biohazard. The show is scheduled for March 2, 2024.

Originating in New York City, Biohazard is known for their unique combination of metal, hardcore and hip-hop elements. The show will feature the band’s original lineup of Billy Graziadei, Evan Seinfeld, Bobby Hambel and Danny Schuler.

Performing alongside Biohazard will be Brick by Brick, Concrete Ties, Violent By Design and Torn Out. The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Empire Live is located at 93 North Pearl Street. You can buy Biohazard tickets online through Ticketmaster when they go on sale to the public on November 17 at 10 a.m.