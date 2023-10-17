ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian and television host Bill Maher will perform at Albany’s Palace Theatre on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, which will be available online, range from $49, $69, $99, and $149 plus applicable fees.

Maher is best known for his HBO political talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher.” He is also known for the late-night show “Politically Incorrect,” which first aired on Comedy Central and then later on ABC.

Maher specializes in political satire and political commentary. “Real Time with Bill Maher” first aired in February 2003, where he speaks on topics such as political correctness, religion, public ideals, and mass media.