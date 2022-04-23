ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen is set to grace the Palace Theatre stage on April 30 at 8:00 p.m. The last-minute concert announcement came Saturday, on the theatre’s Facebook page.

Capital Region favorites Big Sky Country (BSC) will be opening for Owen at the show. The band, out of sheer excitement Saturday morning, took to social media, posting, “A show with Jake Owen and BSC is the Best Thing Since Backroads!!!”

Tickets are going fast- grab yours online or in-person at the Palace Theatre Box Office.