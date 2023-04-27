ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Progressive metal band Between the Buried and Me is coming to Empire Live in Albany. The show is scheduled for June 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The band will be joined by progressive rock group Thank You Scientist, as well as technical death metal band Rivers of Nihil. All three artists have huge followings in the metal and progressive scenes, and this three-headed giant of a show will be a thunderous start to the summer concert season.

Empire Live has become one of the premier music venues in the Capital Region. The 2-floor facility is also home to its sister venue, Empire Underground.

Tickets are available online for $25 presale, or $30 on the day of the show.