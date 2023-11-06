PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Berkshire Community College announced they will be hosting their Alumni Music Fest. The event will be held in the Robert Boland Theater on November 29.

The concert will feature a lineup of graduates from the college, including Grammy Award nominated artist Matt Cusson, Tarcisio “Taz” Ramos dos Santos, Laura Cabrera, Chantell McCulloch and many more. Proceeds from the show will go toward supporting students who are ineligible for financial aid due to their citizenship status, including immigrants and refugees.

Berkshire Community College is located at 1350 West Street in Pittsfield. You can register for Alumni Music Fest tickets and donate to student scholarships online by visiting the school’s website.