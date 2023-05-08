TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall announced that they will be hosting singer-songwriter Ben Folds. The performance is scheduled for September 30.

Hailing from North Carolina, Folds first stepped into the limelight with his group Ben Folds Five, whose sharp spin on piano pop contributed to the shaping of the 1990s era of alternative rock. Folds began his solo career in the early 2000s, and has released several acclaimed albums that have distinguished him as a progressive and multitalented songwriter.

Folds has a New York Times best-selling memoir titled A Dream About Lightning Bugs, and is the host of the Lightning Bugs podcast, an interview series on creativity with famous guests such as Sara Bareilles, Rainn Wilson, Jon Batiste, and Bob Saget. He also serves as the artistic advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

Tickets go on sale to general public on March 12, while Music Hall Members will have access to pre-sale tickets on March 10. For more information on the event and others, visit Troy Music Hall.