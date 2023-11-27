SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles is coming to Saratoga Springs. The band is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on July 17 at 7:30 p.m.

This stop is part of RAIN’s “Magical Mystery Tour,” which features songs from The Beatles’ albums “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Magical Mystery Tour.” They’ll also be performing songs from the early years to “Abbey Road.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.