WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bearsville Park in Woodstock will be hosting the 2023 Bearsville Folk Festival. The event is scheduled for July 2 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival will feature folk and roots music in the heart of the Catskills, with performances by Lara Hope and The Gold Hope Duo, Jenna Nicholls and Jon Ladeau, and Hey Bub. All three groups are active in the Hudson Valley roots music community.

The event will offer artisan barbecue and beverages for attendees to enjoy. The festival will be held in the Bearsville Theater, located at 291 Tinker Street.

You can purchase festival tickets in advance on the Bearsville Theater website.