ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Live will be hosting a performance by metal band Baroness. The concert is scheduled for November 22.

Baroness has put out six studio albums across their two decade career, with their latest record “Stone” being released back in September. The show is a stop on their Sweet Oblivion 2023 tour.

The band will be joined for the performance by hardcore punk group Soul Glo. The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Empire Live is located at 93 North Pearl Street in Albany. You can buy Baroness tickets online through the Ticketmaster website or by visiting the venue’s box office.