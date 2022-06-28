BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association Summer Concerts in the Park series is set to kick off on Thursday, June 30. The free performances take place at the Old Iron Spring on 198 Front Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday during the summer.

Lineup

June 30: Ballston Spa Community Band

July 7: Rock band Warden and Co.

July 14: Jazz band Hot Club of Saratoga

July 21: High Peaks Bluegrass Band

July 28: Bluegrass band The North & South Dakotas

August 4: Annual Ice Cream Social featuring the Union Fire Co. Band

August 11: Indie band Sirsy

August 18: Rock band Lustre Kings

August 25: Rock band The Rogues

Attendees can bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the concerts. This concert series is sponsored by TSG Graphics, Ellis Medicine, Mackenzie Frederick: State Farm Agent, Front St Deli, Next Door Kitchen & Bar, Adirondack Trust Company, and LifeWorks Head Start.