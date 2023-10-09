ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Live in Albany will be hosting a performance by iconic punk rock band Bad Religion. The concert is scheduled for October 25.

The longstanding punk group from Los Angeles has released 17 studio albums across their multi-decade career. The show is a stop on the band’s fall tour across the United States.

Bad Religion will be joined for the performance by punk band Speed of Light. The show is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Empire Live is located at 93 North Pearl Street. You can purchase Bad Religion tickets online through Ticketmaster’s website, or in person at the venue’s box office.