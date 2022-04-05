SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Backstreet Boys are set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) for their “DNA World Tour.” The group was originally supposed to perform in September 2020, but the concert was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

The group is now scheduled to perform on July 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for this new date, according to the SPAC website. Tickets are also still available for purchase on the LiveNation website.

The Backstreet Boys have been a pop group for the last 29 years. In 2019, the group released their 10th studio album “DNA,” featuring the single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” which was nominated for “Pop Duo/Group Performance” at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards.

The “DNA World Tour” kicks off in Las Vegas on April 8. The Backstreet Boys will also be performing in Darien Center, Wantagh, and Bethel, New York.