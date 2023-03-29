SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Proctors Theatre in Schenectady has announced its secret 2023-2024 season show. “Back to the Future: The Musical” is coming to Proctors for four performances from June 4 to June 6, 2024.

Based on the 1985 film, the play follows Marty McFly who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean. Before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his parents fall in love to save his own existence.

“Back to the Future: The Musical” features new songs, as well as songs from the original film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” This tour launches less than a year after the show’s Broadway opening, scheduled for August 3, 2023, at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Tickets will be available as a subscription exclusive to 2023-2024 KeyBank Subscription Series subscribers and theREP 2023-2024 subscribers on May 31. Single tickets will be available at a later time.

The previously announced 2023-2024 Broadway subscription series at Proctors includes “Company,” Mrs. Doubtfire,” Girl From the North Country,” “Annie,” “Six,” “Beetlejuice,” Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” and “Les Misérables.” Information on those shows and the subscription series can be found on the Proctors website.