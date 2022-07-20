FORT HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Friends of Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site announced Wednesday that award-winning storytellers, Eileen Mack and Claire Nolan, are set to perform as part of the 30th-annual “Not Just for Kids” storytelling series. Their performance will take place on Sunday, July 31, at 6 p.m. outside the Schoharie Crossing Visitor Center.

Mack and Nolan will start the series with a set of stories they call, “Blessings of Trees and Earth: Stories Honoring the Natural World.” These accomplished tellers are from the Capital Region, with years of experience engaging audiences of all ages.

Eileen Mack grew up in Ballston Lake. She was raised by her family in the North Country and was a long-time educator. After hanging up her teaching hat to be closer to her children and grandchildren, Mack has worked as a stringer for the local paper, as a meteorologist, and as a voiceover talent for Mountain Lake PBS in Plattsburgh. Whatever her role, storytelling has been the cornerstone, she said.

Claire Nolan is an accomplished storyteller who has performed throughout the Northeast. Through the “Great Minds Series” of the Schenectady Theater for Children, Nolan also tells the stories of women whose lives have made an impact on the way we live today. She is a member of the Story Circle of the Capital District.

The “Not Just for Kids” storytelling series continues each Sunday evening as award-winning storytellers from the region will perform tales to intrigue, legends to compel, and stories that illustrate how we are all connected as human beings. The series is open to the public and is meant for all ages. It runs from July 31 to August 28 outside the Schoharie Crossing Visitor Center, 129 Schoharie Street in Fort Hunter.

This free series is rain or shine. You are welcome to bring your lawn chair or blanket to enjoy outdoor performances. If raining, the performances will be moved inside the Enders House next to the Visitor Center.