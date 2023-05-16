ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Award-winning Egyptian American creator, actor, producer, director, and comedian Ramy Youssef is coming to The Egg on Friday, July 14. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning on Wednedsay, May 17. General on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m.

Youssef won a Golden Globe® in 2020 for his hit show Ramy. He was nominated for two Emmy Awards® for the second season of the show. Ramy was inspired by his own experiences centering around a first-generation Egyptian-American Muslim on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood.

Youssef was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award and a Writers Guild Award for his one-hour HBO comedy special “Ramy Youssef: Feelings” produced by A24. Youssef is also the co-creator and executive producer of Netflix’s new series “Mo,” a semi-autobiographical series inspired by Amer’s life as a Palestinian refugee growing up in Houston. “Mo” won the Gotham Award for Best Breakthrough Series Under 40 Minutes, and was recognized by AFI as one of their Top Television Programs of the Year.