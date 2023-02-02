ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Australian Pink Floyd Show is set to perform at the Palace Theatre in Albany on June 29 at 8 p.m. This stop is part of the band’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” Tour, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s eighth studio album of the same name.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show gave its first ever concert in Australia in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries, played at David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration and were joined on stage by Rick Wright.

For “The Dark Side of the Moon” Tour, the band will be playing the album in its entirety. The show includes a light and laser show, video animations, and other special effects. There will also be huge inflatables including a giant pig and pink kangaroo in honor of Pink Floyd.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 3 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.