SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Broadway luminary Audra McDonald, who stars in HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” is coming to Saratoga Springs on August 10. Alongside the Philadelphia Orchestra—conducted by Andy Einhorn—she’ll perform musical standards from classic shows.

The set list is slated to include favorites from Rodgber and Hammerstein, George Gershwin, and Stephen Sondheim. Tickets for the show, where doors open at 7:30 p.m., go onsale to the public on Thursday, February 23.

Beyond the Troy-filmed HBO period drama, the singer and actor has appeared in “Ragtime,” “Sweeny Todd,” and “A Raisin in the Sun” on Broadway. Onscreen, she’s been on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Beauty and the Beast.” She’s won an Emmy, a Grammy, six Tonys, and a National Medal of the Arts from President Barack Obama.