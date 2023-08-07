ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Live announced they will be hosting alternative rock band Armor For Sleep. The show is scheduled for November 10 at 7 p.m.

As part of the concert, Armor For Sleep will be performing their album “Dream to Make Believe” in celebration of the record’s 20th anniversary. The band will be joined for the show by special guests The Early November and The Spill Canvas.

Empire Live is located at 93 North Pearl Street in Albany. You can buy Armor For Sleep tickets on the Ticketmaster website or by visiting the venue’s box office.