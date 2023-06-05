ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ann Wilson, the founder and lead singer of rock band Heart, is set to perform with Tripsitter at The Egg in Albany. The concert is set for August 29 at 8 p.m.

Heart was formed in 1973 by Wilson with her sister Nancy Wilson on guitar. The band is best known for the songs “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” and “Magic Man,” among many others.

Wilson and Tripsitter are currently finishing up their new album of original material. You can buy tickets for the concert on The Egg website.