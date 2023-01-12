ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Indie-pop singer-songwriter-pianist Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness is set to perform at Empire Live in Albany on May 16. His new studio album “Tilt At The Wind No More” is being released on March 31.

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness is best know for the songs “Cecelia And The Satellite” and “Fire Escape.” He is also set to perform in Syracuse and Buffalo.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.