MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Andrea McArdle, who starred as Broadway’s original Annie, is performing at the Southern Vermont Arts Center’s (SVAC) Arkell Pavilion on July 6 at 8 p.m. Her performance is part of the Broadway in Vermont Concert Series hosted by the Tony Award Winner, Christian Hoff.

On Broadway, McArdle originated the roles of Ashley in Starlight Express and Margy in State Fair, and she was seen as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Fantine in Les Miserables. She has performed at Carnegie Hall, at the Metropolitan Opera House, and at The White House.

Andrea McArdle was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. In addition to McArdle, the summer series, running from July to September, has a line-up consisting of multiple celebrities.

Celebrity line-up:

Emmy Award winner Lucie Arnaz in, I Got the Job! Songs from My Musical Past, on August 18.

Three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl and Tony Award nominee Orfeh in Legally Bound, on September 2.

Tony Award winner for A Chorus Line, Donna McKechnie in Take Me to the World: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim on September 17.

Tickets can be purchased online. All summer series concerts will be held in the Arkell Pavilion at the Southern Vermont Arts Center.