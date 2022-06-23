AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam’s Riverlink Park concert series is already underway, but many more musical acts are still to go. The lineup includes country band Skeeter Creek, as well as Madison VanDenburg, who was a finalist on season 17 of American Idol.

Lineup

June 24: Don Hoffman from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

June 30: Skeeter Creek from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

July 3: Albany Symphony Orchestra from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 9: Wishfest, featuring Madison VanDenburg

July 16: Mark Doyle & the Maniacs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

July 23: Electric City Horns

July 29: Don Hoffman from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

July 30: Georgie Wonders from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

August 6: RiverFest

August 12: Elastic Endeavours from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

August 13: Ill Funk Ensemble

August 18: J. Marco Johnson from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

August 19: Custom Granted Band from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

August 20: Simple Props from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

August 27: Miss Paula & The Twangbusters from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The concerts are sponsored by Astoria Landing and the Amsterdam Waterfront Foundation. Riverfest is sponsored by Sticker Mule.