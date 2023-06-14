SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fans of American Girl can see their favorite dolls come to life on stage in Schenectady. American Girl Live! In Concert is making a stop at Proctors Theatre on November 4 at 4 p.m.

The interactive concert will feature fan-favorite tunes, live cast musical performances, dancing, and other surprises. The show includes an original storyline with Claudie from the 1920s, Melody from the 1960s, Julie from the 1970s, Courtney from the 1980s, and Nicki from the late 1990s.

“We’re thrilled to debut American Girl Live! In Concert as the ultimate fan experience filled with non-stop music and dancing for all ages to enjoy,” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. “The premium production celebrates the power of girlhood with fun, inspiring songs that embody the spirit of American Girl’s popular characters and stories that have inspired generations.”

The American Girl tour starts on September 28 in New Hampshire and ends on February 3 in Arkansas. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 16. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.