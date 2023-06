SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Alternative rock band Fuel is coming to Schenectady. The band is set to perform at the Rivers Casino & Resort Event Center on August 18 at 7 p.m.

Fuel was formed in 1989 and reached mainstream success in the later 1990s and early 2000s. The band is best known for the songs “Shimmer,” “Hemorrhage (In My Hands),” and “Bad Day.”

In 2021, the group released its latest album, Ånomåly. You can buy tickets to see Fuel on the Rivers Casino website.